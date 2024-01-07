Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 98,691 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 548,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 498,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

