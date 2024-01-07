Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.87.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $849.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Accolade has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,096,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,118,000 after buying an additional 956,474 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 946,970 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,881,000 after purchasing an additional 705,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

