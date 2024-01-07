Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.5% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $34,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $618.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $587.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $636.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

