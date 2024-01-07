AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MITT stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

