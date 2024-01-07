AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $122.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.58. AGCO has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

