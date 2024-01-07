Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,462,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,072,684,000 after buying an additional 1,157,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $782,855,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $626,981,000 after buying an additional 152,166 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,521,000 after buying an additional 1,059,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

