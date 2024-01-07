Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,050 shares of company stock worth $994,644. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 34.2% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

