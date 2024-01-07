Alexandra W. Schiff Sells 4,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %
Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 266.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 312,767 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
