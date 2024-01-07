Alexandra W. Schiff Sells 4,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 266.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 312,767 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.