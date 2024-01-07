Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Hits $1.48 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.48 billion and $46.27 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00078470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00026530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00021935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,033,339,773 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

