Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Cut by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 40.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,206,000 after buying an additional 1,543,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,351,000 after purchasing an additional 696,101 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2,181.4% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 667,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 638,222 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.03. 1,166,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.