Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Ally Financial stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,675,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Ally Financial by 136.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

