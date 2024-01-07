Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CEO Sells $272,400.00 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,742,316.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lars Norell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altus Power alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00.

Altus Power Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AMPS opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $998.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. Altus Power, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Altus Power

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.