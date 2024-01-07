Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $145.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

