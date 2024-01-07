Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Position Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 941,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.88% of Amedisys worth $88,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after buying an additional 237,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,559,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,607,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $94.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,345.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. Amedisys’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

