American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,590 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $189.51.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

