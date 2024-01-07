American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.5% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.28. 1,871,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,465. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.72 and a 200-day moving average of $187.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

