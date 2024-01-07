American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,867 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $32,075.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,238,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $32,075.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,238,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,213 shares of company stock worth $113,075. Corporate insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 22,209,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 1,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 2,698,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Well by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,084,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 2,620,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.03. American Well has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 257.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

