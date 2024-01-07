Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $452.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $355.00.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $397.88.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

AMP opened at $382.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $386.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after buying an additional 432,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

