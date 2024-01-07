AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 346,227 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,227 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $57,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

