AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 5,673 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $22,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1,210.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

TFC stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. 9,325,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,835,466. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.