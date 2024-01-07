AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 501,347 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $46,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.
Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,646,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,005,926. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.