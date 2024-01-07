AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $19.45 on Friday, hitting $1,538.83. The company had a trading volume of 306,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,513.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,345.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $847.01 and a 1-year high of $1,660.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

