AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $14.18 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 0.1 %

APTV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,076. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.