AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $168.82 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,812 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 1.6% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.16% of Prologis worth $168,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.56. 2,366,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,218. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

