AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $249.69 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 174.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 947,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,707 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 2.4% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $249,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $288.99. 3,405,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,536. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

