AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $28.80 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 388,085 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Shopify were worth $28,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.51.

NYSE SHOP traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,759,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

