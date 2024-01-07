AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $30.20 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,277 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Eaton were worth $30,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Trading Up 0.2 %

ETN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,174. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $241.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

