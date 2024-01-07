AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,646 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $35,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. 10,403,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,446,661. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $257.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

