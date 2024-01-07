AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 243,193 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 243,193 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.71. 4,504,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $94.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

