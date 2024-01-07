Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 2.6 %
Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $51.86 million, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
