Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 2.6 %

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $51.86 million, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

