Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

AMLX stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -841.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.78.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

