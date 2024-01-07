Analysts Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Target Price at $77.22

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.22.

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BRO opened at $69.60 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $76.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.