Analysts Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Price Target at $64.40

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Masco stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. Masco has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 180.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

