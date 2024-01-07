Analysts Set Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target at $3.23

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

