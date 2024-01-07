Analysts Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Target Price at $106.80

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Transcat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRNS

Transcat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $99.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 0.65. Transcat has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $115.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. Transcat had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $543,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $543,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,228.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,007.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.