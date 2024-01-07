Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) PT Raised to $29.00

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

