Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) PT Raised to $44.00

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.