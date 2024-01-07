Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.
ARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ARI opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -191.83 and a beta of 1.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -2,333.33%.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
