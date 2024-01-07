Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,828.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NYSE:ARI opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -191.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -2,333.33%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

