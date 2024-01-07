Apollo Currency One Day Volume Tops $2,619.66 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $743,455.04 and $2,619.66 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00079053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

