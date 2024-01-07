Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.14

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.14 and traded as high as $13.38. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 87,859 shares changing hands.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
