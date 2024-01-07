Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.14

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.14 and traded as high as $13.38. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 87,859 shares changing hands.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,460,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 121,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 284,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 253,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.