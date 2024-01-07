ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

ATI stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. ATI has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.24.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

