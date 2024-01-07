Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

