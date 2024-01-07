Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.75.

AUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an inline rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ AUR opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,015,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,634,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.