Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a sell rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.40.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.00. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $21.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $561,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

