Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADXS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.