Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 279,703 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 14.2% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 0.32% of Baidu worth $148,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,416. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average of $128.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

