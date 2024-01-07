Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu has a 52-week low of $103.32 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 12,844.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after acquiring an additional 947,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,929,000 after acquiring an additional 556,891 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

