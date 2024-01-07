Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Bank OZK makes up 2.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Bank OZK worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after acquiring an additional 88,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.73. 1,001,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OZK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.