Barclays Begins Coverage on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
