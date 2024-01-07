Barclays Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,029,000 after buying an additional 1,281,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 22.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter worth about $911,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 458,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 25.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

